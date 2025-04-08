DZ BANK Upgrades Wacker Chemie (XTRA:WCH)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2025, DZ BANK upgraded their outlook for Wacker Chemie (XTRA:WCH) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.20% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wacker Chemie is 100,98 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 74,74 € to a high of 186,90 €. The average price target represents an increase of 64.20% from its latest reported closing price of 61,50 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wacker Chemie is 7,315MM, an increase of 27.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.83.

Wacker Chemie Maintains 3.96% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.96%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.69% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wacker Chemie. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 8.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WCH is 0.08%, an increase of 9.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.23% to 1,440K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 262K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares , representing an increase of 19.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCH by 0.80% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 220K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 285K shares , representing a decrease of 29.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCH by 37.00% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 163K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares , representing an increase of 22.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCH by 1.91% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 116K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCH by 18.57% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 84K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 118K shares , representing a decrease of 40.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCH by 32.71% over the last quarter.

