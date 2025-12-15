DZ BANK Maintains Brenntag SE - Depositary Receipt (BNTGY) Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, DZ BANK maintained coverage of Brenntag SE - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:BNTGY) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.80% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Brenntag SE - Depositary Receipt is $20.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.72 to a high of $55.92. The average price target represents an increase of 46.80% from its latest reported closing price of $14.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Brenntag SE - Depositary Receipt is 18,915MM, an increase of 20.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brenntag SE - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNTGY is 0.00%, an increase of 64.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.51% to 7K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 7K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing a decrease of 208.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTGY by 74.33% over the last quarter.

