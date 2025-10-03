Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF, which added 16,500,000 units, or a 3.7% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of DYNF, in morning trading today Nvidia is off about 0.1%, and Apple is higher by about 0.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the SMOM ETF, which added 60,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: DYNF, SMOM: Big ETF Inflows

