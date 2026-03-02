Dyne Therapeutics Posts Wider Loss In Q4

Markets
(RTTNews) - Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) reported a fourth quarter net loss of $112.0 million, or $0.76 per share compared with a net loss of $89.5 million, or $0.88 per share, a year ago. Research and development expenses were $95.4 million and $81.8 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $1.1 billion as of December 31, 2025. The company continues to expect that its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of December 31, 2025, will be sufficient to fund its operations into the first quarter of 2028.

