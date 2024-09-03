News & Insights

Dyne Therapeutics Appoints Kerr As CMO

(RTTNews) - Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) announced on Tuesday that Doug Kerr will take on the role of chief medical officer, replacing Wildon Farwell.

Susanna High, chief operating officer, and Jonathan McNeill, chief business officer, are stepping down to explore new opportunities.

To support ongoing clinical initiatives Farwell will continue with the company full-time, until the end of 2024.

Kerr has over 25 years of experience in clinical development, especially in neurology. Before joining Dyne, he was a venture partner at Atlas Venture and was CMO at Generation Bio.

Additionally, Johanna Friedl-Naderer, former executive VP and COO at Vir Biotechnology will assume the position of chief commercial officer, while Lucia Celona has been named chief human resources officer.

