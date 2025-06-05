Dyne Therapeutics Announces Functional Improvement of DYNE-302 in FSHD Preclinical Model

DYNE-302 shows potential to improve muscle function in FSHD models, reversing damage by targeting DUX4 mRNA.

Quiver AI Summary

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. announced promising preclinical data for their therapeutic candidate, DYNE-302, which shows potential for functional improvement in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). The data, to be presented at the FSHD Society’s International Research Congress on June 12-13, 2025, indicates that a single intravenous dose of DYNE-302 can restore motor function in an FSHD mouse model, improving treadmill performance and addressing muscle damage and inflammation. FSHD is a rare genetic disease characterized by muscle weakness and wasting due to the activation of the DUX4 gene, affecting thousands of individuals without approved treatments. DYNE-302 targets DUX4 mRNA to suppress its expression and its harmful effects on muscle.

Potential Positives

DYNE-302 demonstrated functional improvement in a preclinical model of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), suggesting its potential effectiveness in treating this disease.

The data were selected for presentation at the prominent 32nd Annual FSHD Society’s International Research Congress, indicating peer recognition of the research quality.

The findings suggest that severe muscle damage and inflammation in FSHD could potentially be reversed, which highlights a significant advancement in therapeutic possibilities.

Dyne Therapeutics is advancing a broad pipeline of targeted therapies for neuromuscular diseases, showcasing the company's commitment to addressing unmet medical needs in this area.

Potential Negatives

Claims of functional improvement in a preclinical model may raise expectations for future clinical outcomes that are not guaranteed, potentially leading to investor disappointment if results in human trials do not match preclinical findings.

The press release contains numerous forward-looking statements that indicate inherent uncertainties, including potential risks related to product candidate development, regulatory approval processes, and insufficient cash resources, which could alarm stakeholders about the company’s future.

The statement that there are currently no approved therapies for FSHD highlights the competitive risk the company faces, as it is entering a space without established treatments, which might deter investors or partners seeking more validated opportunities.

FAQ

What is DYNE-302's significance for FSHD treatment?

DYNE-302 has shown potential to restore muscle function in FSHD, a rare genetic disease, in preclinical models.

When will Dyne Therapeutics present new data on DYNE-302?

The new preclinical data will be presented on June 13, 2025, at the FSHD Society's International Research Congress in Amsterdam.

How does DYNE-302 work to combat FSHD?

DYNE-302 targets DUX4 mRNA with a siRNA payload to suppress DUX4 expression, aiming to reverse muscle damage.

What are the symptoms of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD)?

FSHD leads to muscle weakness, loss of function, and limited mobility, affecting daily activities and quality of life.

What is Dyne Therapeutics' approach to neuromuscular diseases?

Dyne Therapeutics focuses on innovative therapies for genetically driven neuromuscular diseases using its FORCE™ platform for targeted delivery.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$DYN Insider Trading Activity

$DYN insiders have traded $DYN stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DYN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DIRK KERSTEN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 139,918 shares for an estimated $4,098,580 .

. OXANA BESKROVNAYA (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,179 shares for an estimated $139,317 .

. RICHARD WILLIAM SCALZO (SVP, Head of Finance & Admin.) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,203 shares for an estimated $101,753 .

. JOHN COX (CEO & President) sold 4,061 shares for an estimated $48,041

DOUGLAS KERR (Chief Medical Officer) sold 1,343 shares for an estimated $15,887

JOHANNA FRIEDL-NADERER (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 143 shares for an estimated $1,733

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DYN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $DYN stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$DYN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DYN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DYN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DYN forecast page.

Full Release





- DYNE-302 Demonstrated Functional Improvement in an FSHD Preclinical Model -







WALTHAM, Mass., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Dyne Therapeutics, Inc.



(Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage company focused on advancing life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases, today announced that it will be presenting new preclinical data demonstrating the potential of DYNE-302 to achieve functional improvement in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). The data will be presented at the 32



nd





Annual FSHD Society’s International Research Congress



being held June 12-13, 2025, in Amsterdam.





In a mouse model of severe FSHD, a single intravenous dose of DYNE-302 administered at the peak of muscle weakness restored ability to run on a treadmill. Analysis of gene activity in skeletal muscle indicated correction of muscle damage and inflammation. These findings suggest that preexisting and severe skeletal muscle disease in FSHD has the potential to be reversed by targeting the



DUX4



mRNA with DYNE-302.





FSHD is a rare, progressive, inherited muscle disease. De-repression of



DUX4



in skeletal muscle drives disease pathogenesis, leading to muscle damage and loss of function. This results in a range of symptoms that restrict daily activities and have a high physical, emotional, and financial burden. DYNE-302 leverages a TfR1-targeting Fab for muscle delivery of an siRNA payload highly specific for



DUX4



mRNA with the aim of suppressing



DUX4



expression and the downstream DUX4 transcriptome.







Oral Presentation



: DYNE-302 leads to functional improvement and resolves muscle transcriptomic changes in mouse models of FSHD







Session



: Mechanisms of Disease & Interventional Strategies







Date/Time



: Friday, June 13, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. CEST / 6:00 a.m. ET.







Presenter



: Stefano Zanotti, PhD, Head of Neuromuscular Research, Dyne





The presentation will also be available in the



Scientific Publications & Presentations



section of Dyne’s website following the session.







About Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD)







FSHD is a rare, progressive, genetic disease caused by a mutation in the



DUX4



gene, leading to skeletal muscle loss, muscle weakness and wasting. Individuals with FSHD carry a genetic mutation that allows the DUX4 gene to be sporadically activated in muscle cells, causing their gradual destruction throughout the body. People living with FSHD experience weakness in all major muscle groups throughout the body and limited mobility. An estimated 16,000 to 38,000 individuals in the United States and approximately 35,000 in Europe are affected by FSHD, but there are currently no approved therapies.







About Dyne Therapeutics







Dyne Therapeutics is discovering and advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases. Leveraging the modularity of its FORCE™ platform, Dyne is developing targeted therapeutics that deliver to muscle and the central nervous system (CNS). Dyne has a broad pipeline for neuromuscular diseases, including clinical programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and preclinical programs for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and Pompe disease. For more information, please visit and follow us on



X



,



LinkedIn



and



Facebook



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding Dyne’s strategy, future operations, prospects and plans, objectives of management, the potential of the FORCE platform, the potential of DYNE-302, and the sufficiency of Dyne’s cash resources for the period anticipated, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “should,” or “would,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Dyne may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the identification and development of product candidates, including the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; uncertainties as to the availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing of and Dyne’s ability to enroll patients in clinical trials; whether results from preclinical studies and data from clinical trials will be predictive of the final results of the clinical trials or other trials; whether data from clinical trials will support submission for regulatory approvals; uncertainties as to the FDA’s and other regulatory authorities’ interpretation of the data from Dyne's clinical trials and acceptance of Dyne's clinical programs and as to the regulatory approval process for Dyne’s product candidates; whether Dyne’s cash resources will be sufficient to fund its foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; as well as the risks and uncertainties identified in Dyne’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the company’s most recent Form 10-Q and in subsequent filings Dyne may make with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Dyne’s views as of the date of this press release. Dyne anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Dyne may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Dyne’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.





Contacts:





Investors





Mia Tobias







ir@dyne-tx.com







781-317-0353





Media





Stacy Nartker







snartker@dyne-tx.com







781-317-1938



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.