Dyne: Ministry Of Health In Japan Grants Orphan Drug Designation For DYNE-251

(RTTNews) - Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) announced that the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in Japan has granted Orphan Drug designation for DYNE-251 in individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy who have mutations in the DMD gene that are amenable to exon 51 skipping. DYNE-251 is being evaluated in the Phase 1/2 DELIVER clinical trial.

Doug Kerr, chief medical officer of Dyne, said: "With orphan drug designation now granted in Japan, complementing existing designations in the U.S. and Europe, DYNE-251 continues to advance as a promising next-generation exon 51 skipping therapy."

