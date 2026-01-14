Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Price Target Increased by 15.66% to 24.48

The average one-year price target for Dynavax Technologies (NasdaqGS:DVAX) has been revised to $24.48 / share. This is an increase of 15.66% from the prior estimate of $21.16 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $32.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.82% from the latest reported closing price of $15.71 / share.

There are 521 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dynavax Technologies. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DVAX is 0.08%, an increase of 10.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.36% to 133,833K shares. The put/call ratio of DVAX is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

Deep Track Capital holds 15,726K shares representing 13.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,791K shares , representing a decrease of 13.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVAX by 23.00% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,652K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,554K shares , representing a decrease of 13.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVAX by 33.22% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,528K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,613K shares , representing an increase of 64.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DVAX by 148.37% over the last quarter.

Chicago Capital holds 4,309K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,228K shares , representing a decrease of 21.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVAX by 17.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,993K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,804K shares , representing an increase of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVAX by 28.37% over the last quarter.

