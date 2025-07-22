Dynatrace Unveils Next-Gen Platform To Advance Autonomous Intelligence In Observability

(RTTNews) - Dynatrace (DT) has launched major upgrades to its third-generation AI-powered observability platform, enhancing how enterprises turn data into automated, intelligent actions.

Thousands of global customers are already leveraging the platform to transform complex data into real-time decisions that drive business outcomes.

The updated platform extends beyond traditional insights by combining observability with automation and analytics to support complex IT, cloud, security, and business operations. With the volume of global data rapidly expanding, Dynatrace's innovations aim to deliver proactive, scalable solutions for large-scale, AI-native, and cloud-native environments.

Bernd Greifeneder, Founder and CTO at Dynatrace, emphasized that the platform is "built to harness a goldmine of observability data" to power AI-driven automation and insights—laying the foundation for autonomous intelligence.

At the heart of the platform is Grail, a massively parallel processing data lakehouse that seamlessly integrates observability, security, and business data. Key advancements include AI-accelerated development, which offers developers streamlined access to observability data within IDEs through the Dynatrace MCP server and a scalable, privacy-respecting live debugger. Preventive operations are powered by Agentic AI, with Davis AI now enabling guided troubleshooting, auto-remediation, and natural language summaries to enhance cross-team collaboration. Additionally, enhanced log management allows instant log analysis with AI engagement, introduces flexible pricing models, supports petabyte-scale ingest, and simplifies Kubernetes log collection.

Steve Tack, Chief Product Officer at Dynatrace, said these upgrades go "beyond visibility" to support proactive automation, helping teams optimize digital ecosystems and improve business results.

Customers including Air France-KLM and TELUS are seeing tangible benefits. Jos Kerssens from Air France-KLM credited Dynatrace's predictive AI for minimizing operational disruptions. TELUS's Kulvir Gahunia noted how integrating Dynatrace's observability tools into their AI strategies drastically reduced incident resolution times.

Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders like DXC Technology, Dynatrace extends its reach, enabling enterprise innovation at scale. James Taylor from DXC highlighted the joint mission to simplify complexity and drive smarter decision-making.

Analysts, including Rob Strechay from theCube Research, view Dynatrace's platform as pivotal for managing today's AI-driven cloud environments. By unifying data and automating workflows, the platform enables autonomous operations and fuels innovation.

Dynatrace's reimagined platform underscores its commitment to shaping the future of observability—where intelligence isn't just applied, but built in.

Tuesday, DT closed unchanged at $52.58 and rose 0.80% in after-hours trading to close at $53.00 on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.