Dynatrace, Inc. Reveals Advance In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $47.95 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $38.62 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dynatrace, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $126.27 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.6% to $477.34 million from $399.22 million last year.

Dynatrace, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $47.95 Mln. vs. $38.62 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.16 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $477.34 Mln vs. $399.22 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.40 - $0.41 Next quarter revenue guidance: $484 - $489 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.