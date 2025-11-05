Dynatrace, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $57.24 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $44.01 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dynatrace, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $132.73 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.1% to $493.85 million from $418.13 million last year.

Dynatrace, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $57.24 Mln. vs. $44.01 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.19 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue: $493.85 Mln vs. $418.13 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.40 - $0.42 Next quarter revenue guidance: $503 - $508Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.62 - $1.64 Full year revenue guidance: $1.985 - $1.995Bln

