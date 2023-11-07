Dynatrace Climbs After Announcing New Kubernetes Experience For Platform Engineering

(RTTNews) - Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) shares are gaining more than 4 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company announced its new Kubernetes Experience for platform engineering teams to deliver flawless and secure innovation.

The company said with the new Dynatrace Kubernetes Experience, platform engineers can now visualize and manage their entire Kubernetes environment in one location, leveraging AI-powered answers and automation to proactively identify and address issues before they impact customers.

Currently, shares are at $49.38, up 4.44 percent from the previous close of $47.28 on a volume of 4,071,495.

