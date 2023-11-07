News & Insights

Markets
DT

Dynatrace Climbs After Announcing New Kubernetes Experience For Platform Engineering

November 07, 2023 — 10:49 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) shares are gaining more than 4 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company announced its new Kubernetes Experience for platform engineering teams to deliver flawless and secure innovation.

The company said with the new Dynatrace Kubernetes Experience, platform engineers can now visualize and manage their entire Kubernetes environment in one location, leveraging AI-powered answers and automation to proactively identify and address issues before they impact customers.

Currently, shares are at $49.38, up 4.44 percent from the previous close of $47.28 on a volume of 4,071,495.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.