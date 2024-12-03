News & Insights

Dynamite Blockchain Acquires Kaspa Mining Limited

December 03, 2024 — 11:38 am EST

Cryptoblox Technologies (TSE:BLOX) has released an update.

Dynamite Blockchain Corp. is set to acquire 100% of Kaspa Mining Limited, aiming to significantly boost its Kaspa mining operations and capabilities. The acquisition includes 25 high-performance Kaspa miners and access to Kaspa’s expansive networks, promising enhanced energy-efficient mining and potential for large-scale expansion.

