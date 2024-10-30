Dynamic Group Holdings Announces 2024 AGM Details

Dynamic Group Holdings Limited (AU:DDB) has released an update.

Dynamic Group Holdings Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, in Osborne Park, WA. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the voting process either in person or via proxy, with options for online voting available to ensure engagement. The company emphasizes the benefits of using electronic communications for timely updates and cost efficiency.

