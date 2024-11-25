Dynam Japan Declares Interim Dividend Amid Tax Guidelines

Dynam Japan Holdings Co (HK:6889) has released an update.

Dynam Japan Holdings Co. has declared an interim dividend of JPY2.50 per share for the six months ending September 2024, payable on January 10, 2025. Shareholders registered by December 12, 2024, will receive the dividend, with payments subject to Japanese withholding tax. The company also provides guidelines for shareholders to apply for tax refunds under applicable tax conventions.

