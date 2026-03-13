Dynagas LNG Partners LP Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $15.71 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $14.08 million, or $0.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dynagas LNG Partners LP reported adjusted earnings of $14.13 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.0% to $40.01 million from $41.66 million last year.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.71 Mln. vs. $14.08 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue: $40.01 Mln vs. $41.66 Mln last year.

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