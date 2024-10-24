DYN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Dyne Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: DYN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.23, changing hands as low as $30.69 per share. Dyne Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DYN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DYN's low point in its 52 week range is $6.40 per share, with $47.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.15.

