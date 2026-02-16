Dye & Durham Limited Q2 Loss Increases

(RTTNews) - Dye & Durham Limited (DND) reported Loss for its second quarter of -C$21.79 million

The company's earnings totaled -C$21.79 million, or -C$0.32 per share. This compares with -C$19.66 million, or -C$0.30 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.5% to C$107.02 million from C$115.75 million last year.

Dye & Durham Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -C$21.79 Mln. vs. -C$19.66 Mln. last year. -EPS: -C$0.32 vs. -C$0.30 last year. -Revenue: C$107.02 Mln vs. C$115.75 Mln last year.

