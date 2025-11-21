Markets

Dye & Durham Confirms Receiving Unsolicited Takeover Proposal From Plantro

November 21, 2025 — 10:41 am EST

(RTTNews) - Dye & Durham (DND.TO) said it has received an unsolicited, conditional, and non-binding acquisition offer from Plantro Ltd., confirming the report at CIRO's request.

The company noted that its Strategic Committee and advisors are currently reviewing the confidential proposal.

The firm added that it does not plan to comment further on market speculation and will only make additional disclosures if required by law or deemed necessary.

DND.TO currently trades at $2.71 with no movement on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

