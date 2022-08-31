Dye & Durham Appoints Frank Di Liso As New CFO

(RTTNews) - Workflow software maker Dye & Durham Ltd. (DND, DND.TO) announced Wednesday that Frank Di Liso has been appointed as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective September 23, 2022. Di Liso will be based in Toronto and report directly to CEO Matthew Proud.

Di Liso, with more than 20 years of progressively senior finance experience, has been the interim CFO at TMX Group Ltd. from August 2020 to June 2021. Most recently, he served in the role of VP, Corporate Finance and Administration at TMX Group. He joined TMX Group in January 2009.

Prior to joining TMX Group, Di Liso held senior roles in the finance departments at two of the country's largest telecommunications companies.

Di Liso has also served as Chair of the Audit Committee for BOX Options Market LLC, an equity options market in the U.S.

He has also served as CFO of the Canadian Depository of Securities since 2018, and Treasurer of the Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corp. since 2014.

