Is Dycom Positioned to Win Big as States Accelerate BEAD Funding?

Recently, Dycom Industries, Inc. DY expressed optimism surrounding the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program. The BEAD program is the United States government’s initiative aimed at expanding high-speed internet access across the country. The program represents a large multiyear catalyst, with $29.5 billion in expected state and territory spending and roughly $26 billion directed specifically toward fiber or HFC infrastructure, an area directly aligned with Dycom’s core capabilities. About two-thirds of all BEAD-funded locations will be served using these technologies, expanding DY’s addressable market over the next four-plus years.



Notably, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has approved the final deployment plans of the BEAD program across 15 states and three U.S. territories, with Louisiana already receiving full access to its funding. Importantly, DY’s early positioning appears strong, as it has already secured more than $500 million in verbal BEAD-related awards, none of which are yet included in backlog, suggesting substantial upside as states convert awards to contracts. Dycom’s positioning is reinforced by its national footprint, diversified customer base and deep expertise in fiber and hybrid fiber-coaxial network construction.



Dycom entered this funding cycle with a record $8.22 billion backlog, strong margins and improving cash conversion metrics. Its ability to mobilize a large, skilled workforce across multiple states gives it an edge as projects begin simultaneously across regions. Moreover, its growing service and maintenance business further adds recurring revenues and operational stability as new networks are deployed.



Overall, as the BEAD funding accelerates from construction approvals, Dycom’s early wins, scale advantages and operational readiness suggest it is not only participating in the program but also is positioned to “win big” as states translate federal funding into real-world broadband builds.

Does the BEAD Program Aid Other Market Players Apart From Dycom?

The firms operating in the U.S. broadband infrastructure, fiber deployment and telecom construction ecosystem are well-positioned to benefit from the BEAD program, as funds are released and projects move into large-scale execution phases. Apart from Dycom, other market players, including MasTec, Inc. MTZ and Primoris Services Corporation PRIM, are expected to gain from this funding initiative.



MasTec is one of the largest beneficiaries-in-waiting from BEAD-funded fiber expansion. Its communications segment specializes in large-scale fiber-to-the-home, long-haul fiber and wireless infrastructure projects. With strong relationships with Tier-1 telecom carriers and experience in managing complex, multi-state rollouts, MasTec is well-positioned as BEAD funding accelerates.



On the other hand, Primoris Services participates in underground utilities, fiber installation and telecom construction. The ability to execute turnkey projects, ranging from trenching to fiber placement, makes Primoris Services a viable contractor for BEAD-funded rural broadband projects.

DY Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this specialty contracting firm operating in the telecom industry have trended upward 46.9% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DY stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 24.81, as evidenced by the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Estimate Trend Favors DY

DY’s earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 have trended upward over the past 30 days, respectively. The estimated figures for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 26.9% and 35%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The robust market fundamentals, especially the BEAD program and DY’s strategic in-house capabilities, are likely to have induced bullish sentiments among analysts.



Dycom stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

