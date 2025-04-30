Dycom Industries, Inc. Releases Fiscal 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report Highlighting Commitment to Sustainable Practices

Dycom Industries released its Fiscal 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report, detailing its sustainability strategy and progress in telecommunications infrastructure.

Dycom Industries, Inc. announced the release of its Fiscal 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report, which details the company's sustainability efforts and progress in supporting America’s telecommunications infrastructure. The report emphasizes Dycom's commitment to transparency and sustainable practices that create value for stakeholders and foster community connections. CEO Dan Peyovich stated that sustainability is integral to the company's operations and strategic approach, aiming to reduce environmental impacts while enhancing the resilience of networks. The report is available for download on Dycom's website, and the company continues to provide essential contracting services across the telecommunications and utility sectors.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) today announced the release of its Fiscal 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report, which outlines the Company’s sustainability strategy, outcomes, and progress. The report highlights Dycom’s critical role in building and maintaining America’s telecommunications and digital infrastructure as The People Connecting America



®



and reflects its ongoing commitment to transparency and enhanced sustainability disclosure that is meaningful to its business and its stakeholders.





“Our commitment goes beyond building and maintaining critical infrastructure—it’s about creating lasting value for our key stakeholders and fostering vital connections for communities nationwide. Sustainability is fundamental to how we do business. It’s embedded in our operations, woven into our strategy and reflected in the way we serve customers, communities, and employees. By integrating sustainable practices into our business strategy, we drive efficiencies, work to reduce our environmental impact and help our customers build more resilient networks. Our work touches the lives of millions, and we take that responsibility seriously,” said Dan Peyovich, Dycom’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “I invite you to read our inaugural Corporate Sustainability Report and learn about our strategies, initiatives and impact as we continue building a more resilient, sustainable and connected future for all.”





The Dycom Fiscal 2025 Corporate Sustainability Report is available for download on the Company’s website at



https://dycomind.com/sustainability



.







About Dycom Industries, Inc.







Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. These services include program management, planning, engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, as well as other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.







Forward Looking Information







This press release contains forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations, estimates and projections, are made solely as of the date these statements are made, and are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results and occurrences discussed in these forward-looking statements to differ materially from those referenced or implied in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The most significant of these known risks and uncertainties are described in the Company’s Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports) and include future economic conditions and trends including the potential impacts of an inflationary economic environment, changes to customer capital budgets and spending priorities, the availability and cost of materials, equipment and labor necessary to perform our work, the adequacy of the Company’s insurance and other reserves and allowances for doubtful accounts, whether the carrying value of the Company’s assets may be impaired, the future impact of any acquisitions or dispositions, adjustments and cancellations of the Company’s projects, the impact to the Company’s backlog from project cancellations or postponements, the impacts of pandemics and public health emergencies, the impact of varying climate and weather conditions, the anticipated outcome of other contingent events, including litigation or regulatory actions involving the Company, the adequacy of our liquidity, the availability of financing to address our financials needs, the Company’s ability to generate sufficient cash to service its indebtedness, the impact of restrictions imposed by the Company’s credit agreement, and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements.







For more information, contact:







Callie Tomasso, Vice President Investor Relations





Email: investorrelations@dycomind.com





Phone: (561) 627-7171



