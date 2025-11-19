Dycom Industries Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $106.37 million, or $3.63 per share. This compares with $69.79 million, or $2.37 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dycom Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $106.37 million or $3.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.20 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.1% to $1.451 billion from $1.272 billion last year.

Dycom Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $106.37 Mln. vs. $69.79 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.63 vs. $2.37 last year. -Revenue: $1.451 Bln vs. $1.272 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.62 - $1.97 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.26 - $1.34 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $5.350 - $5.425 Bln

