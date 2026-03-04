Dycom Industries Inc. Profit Falls In Q4

(RTTNews) - Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $16.29 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $32.67 million, or $1.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dycom Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $60.49 million or $2.03 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 34.4% to $1.457 billion from $1.084 billion last year.

Dycom Industries Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $16.29 Mln. vs. $32.67 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $1.11 last year. -Revenue: $1.457 Bln vs. $1.084 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.64 B To $ 1.71 B Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 2.57 To $ 2.90

