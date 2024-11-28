DXN Ltd. Expands Modular Data Center Operations

DXN Ltd. (AU:DXN) has released an update.
DXN Ltd., an Australian-based company, specializes in the design, engineering, and operation of prefabricated modular data centers. With a focus on Edge facilities, they manage critical infrastructure in Darwin and Hobart, offering efficient data storage and computation solutions across the Asia Pacific region.
