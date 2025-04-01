DXJ Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund ETF (Symbol: DXJ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $108.60, changing hands as low as $107.81 per share. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DXJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DXJ's low point in its 52 week range is $85.30 per share, with $117.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $108.21.

