DXD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the ProShares UltraShort Dow30 ETF (Symbol: DXD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.08, changing hands as high as $22.13 per share. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DXD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DXD's low point in its 52 week range is $18.62 per share, with $35.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.17.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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