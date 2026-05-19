DXCM to Launch Dexcom Flex CGM System for Type 2 Diabetes in Germany

DexCom DXCM recently announced the launch of Dexcom Flex, a new continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system designed for adults with Type 2 diabetes who are not using intensive insulin therapy. The new system is expected to be available in Germany soon and aims to expand access to CGM technology among patients using basal insulin, oral medications or GLP-1 receptor agonists.

Management stated that the launch of Dexcom Flex in Germany aligns with the company’s strategy to broaden access to CGM technology. The company believes that personalized care is important in Type 2 diabetes management, and Dexcom Flex is designed to support patients earlier in their diabetes journey while maintaining accuracy and reliability.

Likely Trend of DXCM Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of DXCM gained 5.6% at yesterday’s closing. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company have fallen 1.9% compared with the industry’s 20.7% decline. However, the S&P 500 has risen 9.1% in the same timeframe.

The launch of Dexcom Flex may strengthen DexCom’s position in the rapidly expanding diabetes technology market by targeting a broader population of Type 2 diabetes patients. Increased adoption of CGM systems among non-intensive insulin users could support long-term revenue growth and DexCom’s competitive standing in the global diabetes care market.

DXCM currently has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion.



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More on the Dexcom Flex

Dexcom Flex provides real-time glucose monitoring through smartphones, smartwatches or receivers without routine fingerpricks. The system includes optional food and activity logging, customizable low-glucose alerts and personalized glucose insights designed to help users better understand how diet, exercise and medication decisions impact glucose patterns.

The launch comes as Type 2 diabetes continues to be a major global health concern, affecting hundreds of millions of people worldwide. Germany is adopting digital health solutions in diabetes care, and the introduction of Dexcom Flex is expected to help broaden CGM access across a wider patient population.

Studies have shown that CGM use in people with Type 2 diabetes may help reduce diabetes-related hospitalizations. Research suggests that Dexcom CGM systems can help basal insulin users improve HbA1c levels, increase time spent within target glucose ranges and gain better insight into glucose levels.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Grandview Research, the continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices market was valued at $15.47 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.1% through 2033.

Factors like the growing cases of diabetes, the increasing adoption of CGM devices, growing clinical needs, technological innovation and shifting care models are boosting the market’s growth.

Other News

At the recent Investor Day event, DexCom unveiled its next-generation CGM, the Dexcom G8 system, which is expected to launch in late 2027 or early 2028. Features include step change improvement in glucose performance, a 50% smaller form factor than Dexcom G7 and advanced sensing capabilities.

DexCom, Inc. Price

DexCom, Inc. price | DexCom, Inc. Quote

DXCM’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

DexCom currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST, Globus Medical GMED and Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

Globus Medical, currently sporting a Zacks rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.12, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Globus Medical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2%. GMED’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

West Pharmaceutical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

Intuitive Surgical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14.6%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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