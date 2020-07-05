DXC Technology Says Its Subsidiary Xchanging Experienced Ransomware Attack

(RTTNews) - DXC Technology (DXC) said that certain systems of its subsidiary, Xchanging, have experienced a ransomware attack. Xchanging is primarily an insurance managed services business that operates on a standalone basis.

The company said it is confident that this incident is isolated to the Xchanging environment.

In addition, DXC does not have any indication at this time that data has been compromised or lost.

The company noted that it has implemented a series of containment and remediation measures to resolve this situation. It is actively working with affected customers to restore access to their operating environment as quickly as possible.

DXC added that it is also engaging with law enforcement and appropriate cyber agencies.

