DXC Technology Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

DXC Technology, Inc. DXC reported better-than-expected bottom-line results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 84 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.5%. However, the bottom line decreased 13.4% year over year.

DXC reported revenues of $3.17 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2% but decreased 6.4% year over year. On an organic basis, revenues declined 4.2% year over year.

DXC’s Q4 Results in Detail

Segment-wise, revenues from Global Business Services declined 4.8% on a year-over-year basis to $1.63 billion. On an organic basis, the division’s revenues decreased 2.4% year over year. The organic growth in revenues was mainly driven by 1.3% growth in Insurance Software and BPS, partially offset by a 6% decline in Consulting and Engineering Services.

GIS revenues were $1.54 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter, down 8.1% year over year. On an organic basis, the division’s revenues decreased 6.0% year over year. The GIS division witnessed revenue declines across the Cloud Infrastructure, ITO & Security and Modern Workplace divisions.

The company’s non-GAAP gross profit was $768 million, compared to $798 million in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP gross margin increased 80 basis points to 24.2%.

DXC’s non-GAAP operating income (Adjusted EBIT) was $230 million in the fiscal fourth quarter, compared to $284 million in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin contracted 110 basis points to 7.3%, primarily due to lower revenues.

DXC’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Details

DXC exited the fiscal fourth quarter with $1.796 billion in cash and cash equivalents compared with $1.72 billion in the previous quarter. The long-term debt balance (net of current maturities) was $2.996 billion as of March 31, 2025, down from $3.64 billion as of Dec. 31.

In the fiscal fourth quarter, DXC generated an operating cash flow of $315 million and a free cash flow of $111 million. In the full fiscal year 2025, it generated an operating cash flow of $1.398 billion and a free cash flow of $687 million.

DXC Updates Guidance for FY25

DXC updated the outlook for fiscal 2025, under which it raised guidance for every metric except for revenues. For fiscal 2025, it now expects revenues between $12.18 billion and $12.44 billion compared with the previous guidance of $12.8-$12.83 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $12.83 billion, indicating a decline of 6.1%.

DXC now projects the adjusted EBIT margin to be in the range of 7% to 8%. It now forecasts adjusted EPS to be in the range of $2.75 to $3.25 compared with the previous guidance of $3.35. The consensus mark for fiscal 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $3.36, indicating an increase of 7.4%.

For the fiscal first quarter, the company anticipates revenues between $3.04 billion and $3.09 billion. The adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be approximately 6% to 7%. DXC projects adjusted earnings per share of 55 cents to 65 cents for the fiscal first quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues and earnings is pegged at $3.10 billion and 76 cents per share, respectively. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

