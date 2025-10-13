DXC Technology Launches DXC Assure Smart Apps

(RTTNews) - DXC Technology Co. (DXC), a technology services provider, Monday announced that it has launched AI-powered DXC Assure Smart Apps to expedite the insurers' engagement with customers, brokers, and advisors.

Assure Smart Apps, built with DXC's Assure BPM, offers speed, precision, and flexibility, by combining intelligent automation with modular innovation to help insurers modernize operations and improve performance.

According to the company, Assure Smart Apps was developed to solve the most common insurance challenges for customers, such as self-service process, customer care, automated operation to quicken the strategic moves, and to reduce the disruption of existing operations within insurance companies.

DXC said its integration with ServiceNow strengthens Assure BPM platform workflow technology, thereby reducing 80 percent of the process design time.

On Friday, the stock had closed 5.08 percent or 0.69 cents lower at $12.89 on the New York Stock Exchange.

In the after-hours trading, the shares traded 0.39 percent higher at $12.94.

