DXC Technology (DXC) Selected by DIRECTV to Scale IT Services

DXC Technology DXC announced that the company has been selected by California’s multichannel video programming distributor — DIRECTV — for IT infrastructure modernization.

Per the contract, DXC will enhance the distributor’s mission-critical IT systems by providing IT outsourcing services. This will improve DIRECTV’s program management, aiding it in delivering better entertainment experiences to customers.

DXC will offer back-office support operations, automation and security enhancement services, and ensure the retirement of legacy systems and cost optimization. It will also offer risk management solutions, testing, storage and backup services.

DXC Technology Company. Price and Consensus

DXC Technology Company. price-consensus-chart | DXC Technology Company. Quote

DIRECTV will leverage the tech company’s Cloud Right approach, which will carefully assess the strategic, operational, financial and technical realities of DIRECTV’s entire IT estate and provide an integrated vision for its future business. The platform will scale DIRECTV's billing and customer relationship management system reliability, and consolidate data centers with planned cloud migration, thus accelerating customer retention and expanding its opportunities.

The multi-year contract driving the video program distributor’s migration to cloud-based services is part of customer relationship expansion over 25 years.

DXC has been focusing on partnerships to enhance its offerings. It is digging deep to expand its networking-based infrastructure with the benefits of VMware’s hybrid cloud offerings, which aided it in strengthening its position in the virtualization server market.

The company is in partnership with Amazon to develop cloud-based solutions for enterprise and public sector clients. We believe the company’s focus on strategic partnerships will help it expand in the cloud computing space and generate additional revenues.

Currently, DXC is committed to the cloud computing market, cyber business and Big Data business. Clients are increasingly relying on cloud-based services as the company makes the IT system more agile and productive, which leads to considerable cost savings. However, the segment is still underpenetrated.

Per Gartner, worldwide IT spending is anticipated to be $4.5 trillion in 2022, suggesting an increase of 5.1% from 2021. The research firm expects worldwide spending on IT services to grow 7.9% year over year to $1.28 trillion this year. Therefore, DXC, being a major player in the space, is anticipated to benefit from this untapped opportunity.

