DXC Technology Company Q3 Income Falls

February 04, 2025 — 04:46 pm EST

(RTTNews) - DXC Technology Company (DXC) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $57 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $156 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.1% to $3.225 billion from $3.399 billion last year.

DXC Technology Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $57 Mln. vs. $156 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue: $3.225 Bln vs. $3.399 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: ~$0.75 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.10 - $3.13 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.35 Full year revenue guidance: $12.80 - $12.83 Bln

