DXC Technology Announces Partnerships With AI Startups For Automotive, Manufacturing Sectors

(RTTNews) - DXC Technology Co.(DXC) on Wednesday announced partnerships with Acumino, CAMB.AI, and GreenMatterAI to develop AI solutions for the automotive and manufacturing industries. These collaborations are part of the company's ongoing work with STARTUP AUTOBAHN, an innovation platform, which connects early-stage tech companies with large enterprises.

The American IT services and consulting company said that till now, it has collaborated with more than 100 emerging tech firms and launched over 25 pilots to make effective use of innovation technology.

The company said that the partnership with Seattle-based Acumino explores general robotic intelligence to improve the scalability of robotic tasks in complex production environments. This solution addresses challenges in high-variety, small-batch production where traditional robots are often found to be rigid or costly.

CAMB.AI from Dubai is working with DXC Technology to create an AI-powered real-time speech translation system to enhance traffic interpretation in vehicles. This solution includes live conversation translation, multilingual street sign recognition, and traffic rule explanations, in order to improve driving safety and user experience for international drivers, the company added.

Lastly, DXC Technology is collaborating with Berlin-based GreenMatterAI on automatic weld inspection using synthetic data and computer vision. Their solution eliminates manual data labeling, improving defect detection and production efficiency, thus reducing rework costs by 25 percent.

