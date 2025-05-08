DXC Launches SAP Modernization Suite With Microsoft Azure Integration

(RTTNews) - DXC Technology (DXC), a Fortune 500 tech services leader, has introduced DXC Complete with SAP and Microsoft, a managed service designed to accelerate SAP modernization.

This offering enables enterprises to adopt RISE with SAP, GROW with SAP, and SAP Business AI on Microsoft Azure through a unified contract and flexible pricing.

The solution simplifies migration to SAP S/4HANA Cloud, streamlining business operations, cutting legacy system costs, and boosting innovation. With DXC's global SAP and cloud expertise, customers gain access to scalable, secure modernization support that ensures smooth digital transformation.

Peter Pluim of SAP highlighted the partnership's role in simplifying cloud transformation using SAP's AI-powered tools on Azure, while Microsoft's Stephen Boyle noted the collaboration's potential to enhance efficiency and intelligent operations across enterprise environments.

Key features of DXC Complete include end-to-end SAP services, covering everything from advisory and migration to full lifecycle management. The offering provides flexible pricing models, including subscription, pay-as-you-go, and unified billing options, to suit varying business needs. With a global team of over 50,000 professionals, DXC delivers industry-specific expertise and tailored SAP solutions. Additionally, seamless Azure integration combines SAP Business AI with Microsoft's analytics and automation tools, enabling intelligent operations and enhanced decision-making.

DXC Complete is globally available and supports deployment across multiple cloud environments. DXC has also been recognized as a 2025 SAP Pinnacle Award winner for its excellence in learning and customer success.

DXC is currently trading at $16.06 or 3.88% higher on the NYSE.

