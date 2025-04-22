DXC Launches AI Workbench To Help Global Businesses Scale Responsible AI

Markets
(RTTNews) - DXC Technology (DXC) unveiled the DXC AI Workbench on Tuesday. It is designed to help businesses responsibly implement and scale AI solutions.

Ferrovial, a global infrastructure company, is already leveraging the platform to streamline operations for its 24,000 employees. By deploying over 30 AI agents through a Microsoft Azure-based cloud platform, Ferrovial is boosting efficiency, safety, knowledge management, and regulatory insight.

The system is fully integrated with internal tools like Workday, ServiceNow, Microsoft Teams, and custom apps, enabling rapid automation and data-driven decision-making.

Howard Boville, President of DXC Consulting & Engineering Services, emphasized that implementing GenAI effectively requires a tailored approach, regulatory awareness, and skilled support—elements built into DXC AI Workbench. Ferrovial's CIIO, Dimitris Bountolos, highlighted the significant gains in cost reduction, decision-making, and competitiveness since adopting the solution.

DXC, with its deep industry experience, aims to empower businesses to integrate AI across operations and realize tangible results.

Tuesday, DXC closed at $14.53, marking a 3.56% gain, with no movement in after-hours trading on the NYSE.

