DV vs. ADSK: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Internet - Software stocks are likely familiar with DoubleVerify Holdings (DV) and Autodesk (ADSK). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Right now, DoubleVerify Holdings is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Autodesk has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that DV's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

DV currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.23, while ADSK has a forward P/E of 29.34. We also note that DV has a PEG ratio of 0.58. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ADSK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.72.

Another notable valuation metric for DV is its P/B ratio of 1.75. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ADSK has a P/B of 21.95.

Based on these metrics and many more, DV holds a Value grade of B, while ADSK has a Value grade of D.

DV stands above ADSK thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that DV is the superior value option right now.

