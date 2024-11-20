Duxton Farms Updates on Ongoing Share Buy-Back

Duxton Farms Limited (AU:DBF) has released an update.
Duxton Farms Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing the recent buy-back of 875 ordinary fully paid securities. This initiative aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding. Investors interested in Duxton Farms’ stock movements might want to monitor this buy-back development closely.
