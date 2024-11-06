News & Insights

Duxton Farms Limited Announces Cessation of Securities

Duxton Farms Limited (AU:DBF) has released an update.

Duxton Farms Limited has announced the cessation of 245,684 ordinary fully paid securities due to an on-market buy-back. This move reflects the company’s strategic capital management efforts to optimize shareholder value. Investors may find this development significant as it can impact the company’s stock performance in the financial markets.

