Duxton Farms Gains Strong Support in AGM Resolutions

Duxton Farms Limited announced that all resolutions were approved at their recent Annual General Meeting. Key decisions included the election and re-election of directors along with the approval of share issues and equity securities. The results reflect strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic initiatives.

