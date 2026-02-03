Dutch Bros Rewards Drive Transactions: Can Loyalty Back Growth?

Dutch Bros Inc. BROS is leaning on customer loyalty to drive repeat visits, with Dutch Rewards emerging as a core engine behind transaction growth. The company’s focus on personalized engagement, digital convenience and repeat visitation has helped reinforce brand stickiness. As consumer spending remains selective, loyalty-led behavior is emerging as a key support for sustained traffic and long-term growth.



In the third quarter of 2025, Dutch Bros delivered revenues of $424 million, reflecting 25% year-over-year growth. System same-shop sales increased 5.7%, driven by strong transaction growth of 4.7%. The quarter marked the fifth consecutive period of transaction growth, underscoring consistent customer demand and placing the company among the few brands delivering steady traffic gains in the current environment. This performance highlights the effectiveness of Dutch Bros’ transaction-focused strategy, with loyalty playing a central role.



Dutch Rewards accounted for approximately 72% of system transactions in the third quarter of 2025, representing a meaningful increase from the prior year. The company has shifted toward more segmented and targeted offers, allowing it to drive engagement without relying heavily on broad-based discounting. This approach supports frequency while preserving value perception and margin discipline. The loyalty platform also provides deeper insight into customer behavior, enabling more precise outreach over time.



Order Ahead continues to complement the loyalty strategy. In the third quarter of 2025, Order Ahead reached a 13% mix of transactions, with newer markets showing even higher adoption. The feature has improved convenience and created a natural entry point into Dutch Rewards, further strengthening the digital ecosystem.



With loyalty participation expanding and digital engagement deepening, Dutch Bros appears well positioned to sustain transaction momentum. Continued focus on personalized offers, ease of access and customer connection suggests Dutch Rewards can remain a durable driver of long-term growth.

BROS Stock’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Dutch Bros have gained 1.1% in the past three months compared with the 8.7% rise in the industry. In the same time frame, shares of other industry players like Starbucks Corporation SBUX and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG have gained 15.2% and 21.3%, respectively, while Sweetgreen, Inc. SG has declined 4.4%.



From a valuation standpoint, BROS trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 4.43, above the industry’s average of 3.59. Conversely, industry players, such as Starbucks, Chipotle and Sweetgreen, have P/S multiples of 2.67, 0.96 and 3.85, respectively.

P/S (F12M)



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BROS’ 2026 earnings per share has decreased to 86 cents in the past 30 days. The company is likely to report strong earnings, with projections indicating a 29.8% rise in 2026.



BROS currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



