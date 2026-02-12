Dutch Bros Inc. Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $21.37 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $3.61 million, or $0.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dutch Bros Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $30.12 million or $0.17 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 29.4% to $443.61 million from $342.78 million last year.

Dutch Bros Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $21.37 Mln. vs. $3.61 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.17 vs. $0.03 last year. -Revenue: $443.61 Mln vs. $342.78 Mln last year.

2026 Guidance : Total revenues = $2 - $2.03 billion

