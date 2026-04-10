Dutch Bros' CapEx Efficiency Gains Traction: Can It Boost Returns?

Dutch Bros Inc. BROS is making measurable progress in improving capital efficiency, a development that is becoming increasingly relevant as the company continues executing its unit expansion strategy. Management highlighted a notable decline in build costs, with average capital expenditures per new shop reduced to approximately $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 from about $1.8 million in the prior-year quarter.



The reduction in per-unit investment is being driven by a more standardized and disciplined development model. Enhancements in site selection, streamlined store formats and greater operational experience are helping the company reduce construction complexity and improve consistency across new builds.



This improvement comes at a critical juncture, as Dutch Bros pursues a growth trajectory with a long-term target of exceeding 2,000 locations. Lower upfront investment per unit strengthens the return profile of new stores, enabling more efficient capital deployment while sustaining expansion momentum. In an environment where investors are increasingly focused on capital allocation, such gains in efficiency are particularly meaningful.



Importantly, the decline in build costs is not being achieved at the expense of store-level performance. Management indicated that new units continue to generate strong average unit volumes of approximately $2.1 million.



Looking ahead, Dutch Bros appears well-positioned to balance growth with capital discipline. While external pressures, including commodity inflation, remain a consideration, the company’s ability to enhance CapEx efficiency while maintaining strong unit performance could support sustained returns and reinforce confidence in its long-term expansion strategy.

BROS’ Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Dutch Bros have declined 2% in the past year against the industry’s 0.4% rise. In the same time frame, other industry players like Starbucks Corporation SBUX have gained 14.6%, while Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG has lost 31.9%.

BROS’ One-Year Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, BROS trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 4.25, above the industry’s average of 3.50. Conversely, industry players, such as Starbucks and Chipotle, have P/S multiples of 2.79 and 3.35, respectively.

BROS’ P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BROS’ 2026 earnings per share has increased in the past 60 days.

EPS Trend of BROS Stock



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The company is likely to report strong earnings, with projections indicating a 19.7% rise in 2026. Conversely, industry players like Chipotle are likely to witness a decline of 2.6%, year over year, in 2026 earnings. Meanwhile, Starbucks' fiscal 2026 earnings are likely to witness a rise of 8.5%, year over year.

BROS stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.