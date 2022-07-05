DURECT Appoints Timothy Papp As New CFO

Markets
(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company DURECT Corp. (DRRX) announced Tuesday the appointment of Timothy Papp as its Chief Financial Officer. Papp brings over 25 years of corporate finance experience to DURECT, including 15 years in the Biopharma sector.

In this new role, Papp will direct and oversee all financial and capital markets activities including accounting, financial reporting, financial planning and analysis, financial strategy, and investor relations.

Papp joins DURECT from RBC Capital Markets, where he was a Managing Director of Healthcare Investment Banking. Previously, he served as a Managing Director of Healthcare Investment Banking at Stifel, and he also served in Investment Banking and Mergers & Acquisitions roles at Cowen, Keybanc Capital Markets, and Rodman & Renshaw.

