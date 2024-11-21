News & Insights

Duratec Limited Projects Growth for FY25

November 21, 2024 — 10:28 pm EST

Duratec Limited (AU:DUR) has released an update.

Duratec Limited, an Australian engineering and construction firm, forecasts its revenue for FY25 to be between $600 million and $640 million, with expected EBITDA ranging from $52 million to $56 million. This marks an increase from FY24, where the company reported $555.8 million in revenue and $47.6 million in EBITDA. Duratec is strategically positioned with a solid order book and a robust pipeline of opportunities, signaling a strong outlook for the financial year.

