DuPont Upgrades WAVE PRO Capabilities With RO and NI Tech

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD has expanded its advanced online water treatment modeling tool, WAVE PRO, by adding features of reverse osmosis (RO) and nanofiltration (NF). The enhanced solution integrates ultrafiltration (UF), ion exchange (IX), RO and NF technologies into a single platform for applications such as drinking water, industrial utility water, wastewater and seawater desalination.

WAVE PRO is the most upgraded version of the Water Application Value Engine (WAVE) software platform. It is installed with a robust calculation engine to build accurate models with the use of real performance data for water treatment systems. Through an intuitive digital interface, users can simulate various feedwater conditions and operating scenarios, enabling the determination of optimal system configurations while incorporating project factors to improve operating cost and water balance calculations. It can also help optimize membrane and energy use, extend asset lifetimes and reduce the environmental footprint of water treatment operations.

The platform brings together a wide range of the company’s Water Solutions technologies, including IntegraTec and Inge ultrafiltration modules, AmberLite ion exchange resins, and FilmTec reverse osmosis and nanofiltration elements. The decade-old WAVE platform is a trusted industry tool, referenced in more than 100 technical journals and downloaded over 16,000 times in the past three years. WAVE PRO is used by more than 4,000 water professionals worldwide.

DuPont’s Water Solutions helps purify more than 50 million gallons of water every minute in 112 countries around the world. The extensive portfolio addresses challenges faced by water treatment municipalities, seawater desalination plants, and industrial water users. The company aims to support growing global water and energy demands.

DD stock has slumped 39.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s 13.4% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DD’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

DD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. BVN and Balchem Corporation BCPC.

While AEM and BVN sport a Zacks Rank #1 each at present, BCPC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $13.28 per share, indicating a rise of 60.39% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 10.77%. AEM’s shares have soared 133.8% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVN’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $3.45 per share, indicating a 4.55% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 80.4%. BVN’s shares have jumped 189.3% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $5.47 per share, indicating a 6.2% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters. BCPC’s shares have gained 4.7% over the past year.

