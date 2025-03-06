DuPont to Showcase Advanced Circuit Solutions in Thailand

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD will demonstrate its cutting-edge developments in circuit materials at Intelligent Asia Thailand 2025 from March 6 to 8. The offering will comprise a broad range of solutions to improve fine-line technology, signal integrity and thermal control. As a major player in advanced interconnect technology, DuPont's expertise and diverse product portfolio position it to meet the growing demand for device downsizing, high computational speed and performance. Through strategic partnerships and a global presence, the company assists its customers — leading PCB manufacturers — in starting and growing their businesses in the rapidly increasing Southeast Asian market.



Innovations in printed circuit boards (PCBs) are growing at an unprecedented rate, with sophisticated high-density interconnects and fine-line technologies playing critical roles in network communications, automotive and consumer electronics. As the automobile industry shifts to electrification and automation, and 5G infrastructure and server technologies increase, both sectors require technological improvements in advanced multilayer boards and high-density interconnects with high reliability interconnect.



In order to address these expanding technological difficulties, DuPont provides cutting-edge materials for flexible, stiff-flex and rigid PCBs, allowing complicated circuits to be seamlessly integrated. DuPont's novel solutions include high-performance chemistry that meets fine pitch and advanced reliability requirements, as well as comprehensive signal integrity offerings for high-frequency and high-speed data transfer applications. These solutions effectively address industry difficulties by assuring peak performance, efficient power transfer and consistent signal integrity.



DuPont will feature a range of products, including DuPont Copper Gleam PPR-II/III pulse acid plating copper, DuPont Circuposit 6800W electroless copper along with Copper Gleam PS-100 flash copper, DuPont Riston DI9500M & DI8600, FD3000M dry film photoresists, DuPont Microfill EVF-III acid copper and DuPont Pyralux AP flexible copper-clad laminate.



DuPont’s shares have jumped 11.7% in a year versus a 11.8% decline in the industry.



DuPont anticipates full-year 2025 net sales to be in the range of $12,800-$12,900 million. Operating EBITDA for the full year is forecast to be $3,325-$3,375 million, while adjusted earnings are projected to be $4.30-$4.40 per share for the year.



For the first quarter of 2025, DD forecasts net sales of around $3,025 million, operating EBITDA of roughly $760 million and adjusted earnings of around 95 cents per share.

DD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Methanex Corporation MEOH and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.7%. The company's shares have soared 218.2% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Methanex, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 85.2%, on average. MEOH’s shares have gained 1.5% over the past year.



Axalta Coating Systems, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 16.3%, on average. AXTA’s shares have rallied 10.7% over the past year.





