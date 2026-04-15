DuPont Rolls Out AmberChrom XT SL to Simplify Biopharma Workflows

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. DD has launched its DuPont AmberChrom XT SL chromatography resins to enhance efficiency in biopharmaceutical manufacturing and simplify downstream purification workflows.

The company introduced two variants, AmberChrom XT20 SL and AmberChrom XT30 SL, which are designed for the purification of oligonucleotide and peptide therapeutics. These therapies are gaining importance in treating conditions such as genetic disorders, metabolic diseases, and cancer, increasing the need for scalable and efficient purification solutions.

A key feature of the XT SL resins is slurried format. This eliminates the need for a separate hydration step before column packing. As a result, manufacturers can move directly to packing columns, reducing preparation time and simplifying operations. This lowers equipment needs and reduces overall capital costs.

AmberChrom XT20 SL is optimized for high-resolution separations where purity is critical. It supports higher flow rates and offers a balance between resolution and throughput. Both resins provide strong mechanical stability and chemical resistance, ensuring reliable performance under demanding conditions.

The launch strengthens DuPont’s AmberChrom portfolio and reflects its focus on improving efficiency in bioprocessing. The new resins are expected to help manufacturers scale production while maintaining high-quality standards.

Shares of DD have lost 22.8% over the past year against the industry’s 23.5% growth.

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DD’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

DD currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Compass Minerals International, Inc. CMP, Johnson Matthey Plc JMPLY and Asahi Kasei Corporation AHKSY. CMP carries a Zacks Rank #1, while JMPLY and AHKSY have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMP’s current-year earnings is pegged at 89 cents per share, indicating a 285.4% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, with the average surprise being 34.9%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JMPLY’s current-year earnings is pinned at $4.34 per share, implying a 13.9% year-over-year increase. Shares of JMPLY have surged 75.3% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AHKSY’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $1.38 per share, indicating a 7.8% year-over-year increase. Shares of AHKSY have surged 48.4% over the past year.

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DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (CMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asahi Kasei Corp. (AHKSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Johnson Matthey PLC (JMPLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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