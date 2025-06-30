DuPont Launches FilmTec Hypershell for Energy-Efficient Dairy Processing

DuPont de Nemours DD has announced the release of the FilmTec Hypershell XP RO-8038 element, a sophisticated reverse osmosis (RO) solution designed to address the changing needs of the dairy processing sector.



Dairy producers are under increasing pressure to enhance efficiency, reduce energy consumption and maintain high product quality. The FilmTec Hypershell XP RO-8038 element facilitates the manufacture of high-quality dairy products that fulfill customer needs for both performance and nutritional content.



This unique RO element is specifically designed to concentrate and polish dairy process streams such as milk, whey and lactose, and it provides superior performance, energy savings and operational life. Advancements in membrane performance offer up to 50% higher productivity and flow, or up to 50% lower energy demand, when operating at the same flux as other dairy membrane elements on the market, thereby reducing both energy usage and operational expenses.



FilmTec Hypershell XP RO-8038 element offers a number of essential advantages, making it an excellent solution for dairy applications. Its increased active membrane area improves both productivity and element flow, while its capacity to operate at reduced energy demands without sacrificing flux can result in significant operational savings. Designed to enhance the quality and quantity of milk, whey and lactose streams, the element also promotes higher recovery rates in polishing systems, resulting in less wastewater. Its longer membrane life and decreased replacement frequency help to cut overall costs. Furthermore, the FilmTec Hypershell XP RO-8038 element helps minimize CAPEX and OPEX by increasing efficiency and reducing chemical usage.



DD stock has lost 13.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s 21% decline.



For the second quarter of 2025, the company projects net sales of approximately $3.2 billion, operating EBITDA of around $815 million and adjusted earnings per share of about $1.05. This outlook reflects a seasonal sequential increase in sales. However, the rise is more subdued than previously anticipated due to timing shifts from the second quarter into the first quarter within the Semiconductor Technologies business.

