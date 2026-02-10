DuPont Initiates 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - DuPont (DD) said, for fiscal 2026, the company expects: adjusted EPS in a range of $2.25 - $2.30, and net sales in a range of $7.075 - $7.135 billion. For the first quarter, the company expects: adjusted EPS of approximately $0.48, and net sales of approximately $1.67 billion.

"Our 2026 guidance is in line with the medium-term targets communicated at our recent investor day. Our full year net sales guidance assumes about 3% organic growth and a currency tailwind of about 1% versus last year. Our first quarter net sales assumes about 2% organic growth coupled with a currency tailwind of about 2% on a year-over-year basis," said Antonella Franzen, DuPont CFO.

Fourth quarter GAAP loss from continuing operations was $108 million compared to a loss of $291 million, last year. GAAP loss per share from continuing operations was $0.27 compared to a loss of $0.70. Adjusted EPS increased to $0.46 from $0.39. Net Sales were $1.7 billion, flat with prior year. Organic sales decreased 1%.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, DuPont shares are up 2.44 percent to $48.26.

